Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.15.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $7,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,008,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,133,685 shares of company stock worth $487,811,119. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after buying an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

