Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 7,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,248. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.01.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $1,384,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,368,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,133,685 shares of company stock valued at $487,811,119. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

