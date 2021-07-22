Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $12,549,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,904,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $10,596,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

