Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.73. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

