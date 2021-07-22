Oasis Petroleum (OAS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2021 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/1/2021 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2021 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

NASDAQ OAS traded down $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $88.27. 5,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

