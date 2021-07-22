Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.39 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $236.05 million and $15.39 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

