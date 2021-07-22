OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

OCANF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 31,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,288. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

