OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCFC stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

