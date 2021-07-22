ODUWA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,561.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $9,561.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,406.16 or 1.00039633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00034715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009691 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

