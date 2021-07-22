Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

