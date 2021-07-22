Offshift Price Down 1% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $56,965.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

