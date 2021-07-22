OKB Price Reaches $12.88 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $12.88 or 0.00039338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $772.50 million and $310.29 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00889791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

