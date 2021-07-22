Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,818 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.71. 1,379,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,831. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,128,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

