Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $255.03. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,438. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

