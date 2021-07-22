Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) were up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.37. Approximately 5,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 303,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $137,416,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $22,309,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

