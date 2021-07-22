Olyseum (OLY) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Olyseum has a total market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $691,987.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00143731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,643.26 or 0.99992959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,423,747 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

