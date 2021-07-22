Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,092,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

