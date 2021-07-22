Omni Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00012367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $965.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00373790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,241 coins and its circulating supply is 562,925 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

