Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

