Omnitude (ECOM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $364,589.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $423,228.85 and approximately $364,589.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

