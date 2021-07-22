OneMain Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. 2,241,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,463. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48. OneMain has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

