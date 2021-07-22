OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NYSE:OMF traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

