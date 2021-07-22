OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.
NYSE:OMF traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $61.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.
In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
