ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1,305.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 5.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.51% of ONEOK worth $339,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

OKE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.27. 21,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.