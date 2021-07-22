OneRoot Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,890.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $394,767.94 and approximately $19,890.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.46 or 0.00833900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

