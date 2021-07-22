OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of OneWater Marine worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,001 over the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

