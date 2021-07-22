Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Ontrak worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,866 shares of company stock worth $12,664,228. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

