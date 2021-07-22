Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,816 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Ontrak worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter worth $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ontrak alerts:

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $302,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.