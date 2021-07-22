Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTEX traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.37. The company has a market cap of C$17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$47.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.89.

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

