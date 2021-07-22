Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.75 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$63.99. 152,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,256. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 91.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$47.95 and a twelve month high of C$64.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.37.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total transaction of C$15,153,653.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,242 shares in the company, valued at C$61,494,801.62. Also, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.