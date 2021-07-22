Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$60.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

OTEX stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.05. 279,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$64.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10.

In related news, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total value of C$197,034.95.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

