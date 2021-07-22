OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

