OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OPKO Health stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.76.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.
