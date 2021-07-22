Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.67% of Oportun Financial worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $584.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

