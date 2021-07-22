Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

