OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0050

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $61,156.31 and $6,653.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,374.74 or 1.00180305 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars.

