Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

