Orchid Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $195.30 million and approximately $66.56 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00877473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,152,109 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

