O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Sells $3,351,891.14 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $609.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $612.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $555.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

