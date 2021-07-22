O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Sells $506,910.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $609.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $612.60.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 234,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.