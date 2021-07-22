Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of OGN opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $4,216,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

