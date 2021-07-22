Origin Dollar (OUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,184.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $37,184.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00142428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,361.03 or 1.00086479 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

