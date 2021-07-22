Origo (OGO) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Origo has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origo has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00885915 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

