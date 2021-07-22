Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.00 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $124.00 million and $2.40 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00013306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.98 or 0.00849004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

