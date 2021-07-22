Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.98. 35,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 166,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.90 million and a PE ratio of -993.33.

In related news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,493,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,971,690. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,100.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

