Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCDX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

