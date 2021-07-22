Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OSK opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

