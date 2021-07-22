Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $37.25 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $37.25 million and $140,289.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.37 or 0.06251669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.01364874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00373703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00615156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00380028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00296102 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,856,374 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.