PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.23 million and $97,270.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001367 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008361 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001677 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,147,249,219 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.