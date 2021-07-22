Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

