Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Packaging Co. of America worth $24,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 743,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,003,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

