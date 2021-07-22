PacWest Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PACW. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.26 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

